To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Mesquite Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

A Forney man was charged Tuesday in the sexual assault of a child Monday morning near Poteet High School, police say. Billy A. Williams was arrested after giving a full confession to police, according to a Mesquite Police Department news release. Williams, 36, is charged with one count of sexual assault of a child, the release said. No bond information was released and it was not clear if Williams has obtained an attorney. On Tuesday, Mesquite Police obtained two additional warrants for Williams for indecency with a child. They said the charges are related to a separate female who reached out due to recent news coverage and knew Williams through youth sports. To read more about this story, click here.

Classmates Surprise McKinney Teen with Dance Thrown in Her Honor

A McKinney high school student gets the surprise of her life when fellow students throw a school dance in her honor. To read more about this story, click here.

UTA Researchers Discover New Species of Snake -- Inside Belly of Another Snake

Researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington are celebrating after finding a new species of snake, but it's how they made their exciting discovery that's really turning heads. Dr. Jonathan Campbell and his team traveled to a remote part of Mexico, accessible only by horseback, to catalogue and look at different kinds of reptiles that lived in the area. A family they befriended had recently killed a coral snake that wandered onto their property. Eager to preserve to it, he went to collect it. "At that point, I noticed it had something in it's belly," said Campbell, a Professor of Biology at UTA. "So I dissected another snake out. And much to my surprise, it was something I was totally unfamiliar with. I thought I knew most of the snakes in that area. But with a little bit of research, we were certain it was a new species." To read more about this story, click here.

Sachse Boy With Rare Condition In Race Against Time

The family of a 5-year-old Sachse boy is asking for help to find a treatment for their son. Declan Sink has a rare genetic condition called Sanfilippo Syndrome, also known as childhood Alzheimer's. Patients are born with DNA mutation that causes am important enzyme to be made improperly or not at all. As a result, their body cannot breakdown and recycle natural cellular waste. To read more about this story, click here.

Raccoon Pool Party Caught on Camera

A family of raccoons held a pool party in Houston and it was caught on camera. Bo Rodriguez says he didn't realize it happened until he checked his security footage and found the ring-tailed bandits in his backyard at about 4 a.m. The raccoons seemed to be enjoying the early morning dip until the neighbor's dog barked at them and they took off. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.



