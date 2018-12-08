To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

President George H.W. Bush Heads Home for Texas Burial

George H.W. Bush, who shaped history as America's 41st president and patriarch of a family that occupied the White House for a dozen years, is going to his final resting place Thursday in Texas. To read more about this story, click here.

Retired NTX Secret Service Agent Remembers 41st President

As the nation mourns the passing of George H.W. Bush, the country's 41st president, a retired Secret Service agent in North Texas is remembering not just the president, but the man. To read more about this story, click here.

Local Hospital Charges $13,000 Worth of Bills to Wrong Patient

A DeSoto woman called NBC 5 after receiving $13,000 worth of hospital bills that she said had nothing to do with her. To read more about this story, click here.

Surveillance Video Shows Smash and Grab at FW Bicycle Shop

Thieves smashed through the glass of a Fort Worth bike shop around 3 a.m. Monday, rolling off with two expensive models. It's the third time this has happened. To read more about this story, click here.

Despite Losing its Leader, Neighborhood Carries on Tradition

A Bedford neighborhood known for over-the-top Christmas decorations is missing its brightest light. The man whose home was at the heart of the display passed away this summer. But his legacy is still shining. To read more about this story, click here.

