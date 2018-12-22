To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Nearly $2 Million School Tax Dollars Lost in Money Transfer Fraud Scheme

A money transfer fraud scheme cost the Crowley Independent School District nearly $2 million. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

(Published Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018)

Man Declared "Actually Innocent" After 31 Years in Jail

After more than 31 years of being considered a murderer in the eyes of the law, Steven Chaney and his family are relieved now that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has declared him "actually innocent." (Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

30 Vehicles Get Top Safety Marks from IIHS

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released its annual list of the safest cars to drive. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018)

Novacek Welcomes At-Risk Kids to His Ranch for the Holidays

In each of the last four holiday seasons, Jay and Amy Novacek have opened up their ranch to at-risk kids in Fort Worth. (Published Monday, Dec. 17, 2018)

Connecting With Your Teen Through Music

Frisco's Liberty High School has launched a parent orchestra to help students and parents bond. (Published Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.