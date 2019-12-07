An exclusive preview of a presidential Christmas, revamped uniforms for the Rangers' 2020 season, and warnings of the dangers of porch pirates are some of the top stories from this week.

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Vigil Honors Fort Worth Teen Mariachi Singer Killed in Crash

A 17-year-old Fort Worth mariachi singer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver was remembered Monday as a "smiling kid who was full of life" and for uplifting others through his music. To read more about this story, click here.

Don't Become a Porch Pirate Victim This Holiday Season

If you shop online, you're package will likely end up on your front porch. But there's someone else on the lookout for your packages, too: Porch pirates. To read more about this story, click here.

Interim Fort Worth Police Chief Offered, Accepts Chief of Police Position

Ed Kraus, who has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for more than 26 years, was officially announced as the city's new top cop Thursday afternoon at Fort Worth City Hall. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Rangers Unveil New Uniforms for 2020 Season

The Texas Rangers unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season and a new secondary logo on Wednesday. The uniform changes are the first for the team since 2009 and mark the return of the script 'Rangers' that was last used in 1993. To read more about this story, click here.

Holiday Exhibit Holds Special Meaning for Former First Lady

The halls are decked at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Holiday in the National Parks: Christmas in the White House 2007 takes you back to the days with the Bush family lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.