To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Arrests, Investigation Into String of Dallas Armed Robberies Ongoing

Multiple people are in custody in connection with a recent string of violent robberies in the Dallas area, police confirmed this week. Investigators suspect a total of nine robberies were committed by the same group of people, with some of the victims being ambushed outside their homes. To read more about this story, click here.

Child Finds Ecstasy Pill in Sonic Burger; 3 Arrested

Three Texas fast-food employees are facing charges after a family says their child found an ecstasy pill in a hamburger Thursday night. Last week, the family went to a Sonic Drive-In to pick-up dinner and that their 11-year-old daughter spotted the pill when she unwrapped her 4-year-old brother's hamburger. To read more about this story, click here.

Child With Autism Meets Santa for the First Time

A North Texas mother shared the moment her son met Santa for the first time. Misty Wolf says her son, Matthew, has a growing interest in Santa and was thrilled to finally meet him. To read more about this story, click here.

Serena Williams Launches New Collection at Legacy West Shop

Tennis champion Serena Williams launched her fashion line "Serena" at Neighborhood Goods in Legacy West. She talked to NBC 5's Courtney Gilmore about her mission to create high end and high fashion at affordable pieces for women of all sizes. To read more about this story, click here.

After 46 Years, Changing Times Means Goodbye for Plano Bike Shop

A longtime business in Plano is closing its doors after nearly five decades. Just before Thanksgiving, Plano Cycling & Fitness announced it is closing before the end of the year. Owner Rick Gurney has run the store since 1988 when he took over the family business. His parents, Kenneth and Sandra Gurney, bought the shop in 1972. His dad was an engineer for Texas Instruments and his mom was a school teacher who kept their day jobs while they launched the business. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.