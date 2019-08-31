To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

New Video Released of Mesquite Mother Missing for Over 4 Months

Police have released new video of a missing Mesquite mother shortly before she vanished in Old East Dallas. To read more about this story, click here.

Neighbors of Kidnapped 8-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl Call for Amber Alert Changes

Two months after an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted, community members in her neighborhood are calling for changes in the way Amber Alerts are handled. To read more about this story, click here.

Facial Recognition Technology Coming to DFW Airport

New technology is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. It's called biometric boarding and it uses facial recognition as a boarding pass. American Airlines is testing out the face scans at three gates for international flights. To read more about this story, click here.

Renting vs Owning: How the Sharing Economy Is Changing North Texas

The sharing economy is changing the way we do business and giving consumers more power when it comes to making and saving money.body here. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas Artist Cleans Up Community One Mural At a Time

A Dallas artist is putting a stop to hatred one mural at a time, fixing up art work that's been vandalized by graffiti. To read more about this story, click here.

