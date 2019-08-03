To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Amazon Delivery Drivers Accused of Stealing Dog from Parker County Family's Yard

A Parker County family says during their last Amazon delivery, the drivers dropped off the package and then took the family dog. To read more about this story, click here.

Another Carmaker Under Fire For Melting, Sticky Dashboards

Last month, NBC 5's consumer team unveiled a sticky problem that hundreds of Nissan drivers are dealing with. Now, NBC 5 Responds is learning Toyota dashboards are also melting. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Man Checked Missile Launcher in Luggage: TSA

Transportation Security Administration officers detected a missile launcher in a man's checked luggage Monday morning at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, a spokesperson said. To read more about this story, click here.

TSA Photo

Photo credit: TSA Photo

Cedar Hill Mansion, Highest in DFW, Making Waves in Southern Dallas County

A newly built, $9.8 million mansion perched on the highest point in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is ready for a buyer after years of construction. To read more about this story, click here.

Reading Program Helps Kids and Shelter Pets

A unique reading program at the DFW Humane Society is helping both young people and shelter pets. Once a week, school children go to the animal shelter in Irving and read to the four-legged residents. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.