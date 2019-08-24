To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Man Arrested in Murder of College Grad Found in Burning SUV

A 49-year-old man is in custody and charged in connection with the murder of a woman found Monday inside a burning SUV in Lower Greenville, police confirmed. To read more about this story, click here.

'It's Your Mother, Come Out': Mom Helps Dallas Police Coax Barricaded Man Out of Pleasant Grove Home

A mother showed up to aid Dallas police in a barricaded persons call involving her son Tuesday afternoon in Pleasant Grove. Apparently the mom's calls helped. It started at about 4:35 p.m. when Dallas police chased the man in a stolen vehicle, police said. He bailed out of the car and went inside a home in the 9600 block of Paramount Avenue, police said. To read more about this story, click here.

City of Fort Worth Considers Large New Municipal Complex

The face of downtown Fort Worth could change in the near future as city leaders are in the preliminary stages of planning to build a large municipal complex. Early discussions show a new eight-story 253,400 square-feet municipal complex and central library, and an adjacent eight-story parking garage with 1,200 spaces. The estimated cost for both would be around $150 million. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Connects Us: Retired UTA Political Science Professor Leaves His Mark on North Texas

Allan Saxe spent more than half a century teaching political science at UT Arlington. Texas Connects Us to how the now retired professor has left his mark, both inside and outside the classroom. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Fort Worth Nonprofit Seeks to 'Fill a Classroom, Not a Landfill'

The Welman Project in Fort Worth is a nonprofit whose mission is to find ordinary items new homes in hopes to fill up a classroom rather than a landfill. It takes items donated by companies and individuals, such as VHS cassette boxes and cardboard boxes, and gives them to teachers - for free. Last year, they served over 900 teachers and saved 130 dumpsters worth of materials. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.