Officers Commended After Pulling Drivers From Fiery Collision

Two officers are being celebrated for their quick thinking after a fiery wreck in Fort Worth Wednesday morning. The wreck was caught on City of Fort Worth traffic cameras. To read more about this story, click here.

Blue Mound Police Look for Stunt Rider Who Fled Traffic Stop

Police in Blue Mound say they have identified the driver of a motorcycle who fled a traffic stop Saturday. To read more about this story, click here.

Contractor Finally Issues Refund After NBC 5 Responds Report

NBC 5 Responds reported Monday on a fence contractor accused of ripping off his customers. After the story aired, a woman in Dallas received a refund from that same contractor after waiting for more than a year. To read more about this story, click here.

State Fair of Texas Reveals 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists

Get your taste buds ready! The 2019 State Fair of Texas is just 44 days away and we are getting our first look at the creative food items up for this year's Big Tex Choice Award. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Animal Shelter Sends Dogs on Field Trip

The animal shelter in Fort Worth did something good the other day for dogs waiting to be adopted. It let them go on field trips. The Out and About field trip lets people take a dog for the day - and even keep them for that night for a slumber party. To read more about this story, click here.

