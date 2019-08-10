To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Stories of Bravery, Heroism and Strength Emerge in Wake of Tragedy

"El Paso Strong," a short but powerful phrase, quickly became a symbol of resilience in the face of tragedy. Stories of heroism and sacrifice began to surface following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. One artist in El Paso was inspired by these stories and took the opportunity to create something meaningful for his home community. Click here for more.

Artist Paints 'El Paso Strong' Mural in Wake of Tragedy

The phrase "El Paso Strong" is starting to catch on in the Sun City. Artist Gabriel Vasquez has painted many murals in his career, but he says the one he's working on now -- in his hometown -- is the most meaningful. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019)

Gunfire Erupts Between Neighbors Over HOA Dues

One neighbor was in jail Monday, the other left a hospital after a shooting Sunday sparked by a long dispute over homeowners association dues. To read more about this story, click here.

Gunfire Erupts Between Neighbors Over HOA Dues

One neighbor was in jail Monday, the other left a hospital after a shooting Sunday sparked by a long dispute over homeowners association dues. (Published Monday, Aug. 5, 2019)

Fort Worth Veteran Gets Much-Needed Relief After AC Fails

An 86-year-old veteran's air conditioning went out with summer heat in full swing. That's when a North Texas heating and air conditioning company came to the rescue. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Veteran Gets Much-Needed Relief After AC Fails

An 86-year-old veteran's air conditioning went out with summer heat in full swing. That's when a North Texas heating and air conditioning company came to the rescue. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

Fort Worth Police Head to China to Powerlift in 'World Games'

This weekend, nearly a dozen Fort Worth police officers are heading to China to face off against some of the strongest international athletes in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Police Head to China to Powerlift in 'World Games'

This weekend, nearly a dozen Fort Worth police officers are heading to China to face off against some of the strongest international athletes in the 2019 World Police and Fire Games. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

#SomethingGood: North Texas Women Tackle Alzheimer's With Texas Tradition

Women in the Dallas chapter of Blondes vs. Brunettes, a national organization of young professionals dedicated to raising money and awareness for Alzheimer's research and care, will play their annual flag football game on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl. To read more about this story, click here.

Local Women Tackle Alzheimer's With Texas Tradition

A group of North Texas women are using a Texas tradition to raise millions of dollars for Alzheimer’s research. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.