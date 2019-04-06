To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Dallas County District Attorney Dismisses Felony Charge Against Woman Allegedly Assaulted in Deep Ellum

A felony criminal mischief charge filed against a woman allegedly assaulted by a man in a Deep Ellum parking lot March 21 has been dismissed by the Dallas County District Attorney, county officials confirm. A criminal mischief warrant for L'Daijohnique Lee was issued by the Dallas Police Department on Tuesday over damage reportedly done to Austin Shuffield's truck following an alleged assault recorded on video. The damage to the truck was more than $2,500, Dallas police confirmed Tuesday, making it a felony.

U.S. Gov't Investigating Kia, Hyundais After More Than 3,000 Reported Fires

The U.S. government's highway safety agency has decided to open two new investigations into fires involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles after getting complaints of more than 3,100 fires and 103 injuries.

Clear the Mess, Clear the Mind: 'Tidying Up' More Than a Fad

Marie Kondo's Netflix show "Tidying Up" encourages people to get rid of things that don't "spark joy." Doctors said decluttering can also lead to powerful mental health benefits.

Bill Would Make Sending Unwanted Nude Photos a Crime

A Texas lawmaker is teaming up with the creator of Bumble to tackle sexual harassment on dating apps.

The Colony Takes Steps to Deter Troublesome, but Federally Protected, Egrets

After a federally protected bird caused nightmares for residents of The Colony, the city is trying to make sure it doesn't happen again this spring.

