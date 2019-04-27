To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Heavy Rain Floods Cars Parked at Lower Level of Dallas Love Field

Dozens of cars parked at one of Dallas Love Field's parking garages were flooded Wednesday morning after heavy overnight thunderstorms. To read more about this story, click here.

CBD Arrests Flying High at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Confiscation of CBD products by federal officers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has "skyrocketed" this year, NBC 5 Investigates has learned. In some cases, passengers have been jailed on felony drug possession charges for a single bottle of CBD. To read more about this story, click here.

Collin Creek Mall Rezoning Case Gets Green Light in Plano

After years of near-misses, plans to revive a dying mall in Collin County are moving forward. Collin Creek Mall in Plano is nearly empty now, but a developer's plans to demolish parts of the structure and add new housing took a big step forward Monday night. To read more about this story, click here.

PGA of America Plans 'Future in Frisco'

Marked by multiple barricades and 'Road Ends' signs, Rockhill Parkway in Frisco is a road to nowhere. But by 2022 - just three years' time - it will be the route to the most important address for the sport of golf in the United States. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Mother-Son Duo Provide Veggies for Oak Cliff

A dynamic duo of a mother and son are meeting a need for healthy food for their neighbors with the "Oak Cliff Veggie Project." To read more about this story, click here.

