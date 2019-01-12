To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald Withdraws Name From Baltimore Nomination

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says he withdrew his name from consideration for Baltimore's new police commissioner Monday so he focus more attention to the needs of his family and his "Fort Worth Police Department family." To read more about this story, click here.

Liberty Income Tax Investigates After Boxes of Tax Forms End Up in Dumpster

Tax season is barely upon us and it’s already bringing bad news for countless North Texans. Many are finding out their tax forms from previous years were tossed out and discovered in a dumpster in another city. To read more about this story, click here.

TxDOT Moves Forward With '3G' Dallas Intersection Redesign Project

The Texas Department of Public Transportation is moving forward with a $9.4 million solution to what the Dallas Morning News reported as the "death-defying" East Dallas intersection of Gaston Avenue, Garland Road and Grand Avenue. To read more about this story, click here.

Cowboys Fan Buys Fake Playoffs Tickets, Loses $900

Irving police want to learn more about the man who allegedly sold fake Cowboys tickets to a local couple. Investigators take cases like these very seriously and don’t want other Cowboys fans to fall victim to this scheme. To read more about this story, click here.

Feds, Financial Crimes Task Force Raids Keller Home; 3 Arrested



An investigation into an alleged identity theft ring led federal agents and members of the North Texas Financial Crimes Task Force to raid a home in Keller Thursday morning, officials say. To read more about this story, click here.

