To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

8-Year-Old Girl Wakes to Smell of Smoke, Rescues Family From Fire

Firefighters say it was a blessing that 8-year-old Kiley Cunningham woke up to the smell of smoke and woke up her family early Monday morning as a fire spread through their White Settlement home. To read more about Kiley's heroics, click here.

Parker County Deputy Shot With His Own Gun



Detectives began the week searching for a gunman who supposedly shot a Parker County sheriff's deputy in the foot as he approached an illegal deer blind set up on private property. Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler later revealed that Deputy Jarrett Turner had been shot by his own backup weapon when it malfunctioned and discharged. Click here to read more about the story.



New DNA Testing Underway in Darlie Routier Capital Murder Case

More than 20 years after she was convicted of murdering her young son, a Rowlett woman on death row remains hopeful her conviction will be overturned. Darlie Routier is now 48 years old. She was found guilty of murdering 5-year-old Damon but never tried in the death of her 6-year-old son Devon. DNA evidence in her case is being tested this year, some of it for the first time. To read more about this story, click here.

Woman Finds Green Solution to Decatur Pothole Problem

A woman from the Wise County town of Paradise became so annoyed with a large pothole in a Decatur parking lot she took matters into her own hands, and the little tree is taking on a life of its own. To read more about this story, click here.

Kidd's Kids Leave for Trip of a Lifetime

Thursday morning, 57 children boarded a plane for Disney World as part of the 2018 Kidd's Kids trip. The mission was the dream of former radio personality Kidd Kraddick, whose legacy lives on. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.