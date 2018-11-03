For the first time ever, the Keller High School Marching band will be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and they'll be the only high school from Texas performing. We meet two of the students going, their friendship started with an act of service, Monday, October 29, 2018.

For the first time ever, the Keller High School Marching band will be in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and they'll be the only high school from Texas performing. We meet two of the students going, whose friendship started with an act of service. To read more about this story, click here.

Kristopher Love, the hired hitman convicted last week in the murder of Dallas pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher, has been sentenced to death by a Dallas County jury. To read more about this story, click here.

We first told you about a North Texas mom who lost $1,800 when her daughter's birthday venue closed abruptly. An NBC 5 viewer saw the story and wanted to help. To read more about this story, click here.

The day after the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11, the Jewish community in Dallas came together to support each other at vigils and continued with a fall festival that was already planned. "We will not be scared into our homes, but we will come together as a community," Temple Emanu-El President Mike Sims said. To read more about this story, click here.

"I didn't see him moving so I grabbed his arm," said Berkley Donahue. The 7-year-old was honored in Mansfield Friday for saving a toddler from drowning. To read more about this story, click here.

