If Amazon selects Dallas for its second headquarters, it will be adding to the region's already rich retail DNA.

While Dallas-Fort Worth is known for its business diversity, retailing represents a big slice — maybe one it's not getting much credit for in the ongoing speculation about where the largest online retailer will decide to put its HQ2.

When analysts size up the 20 cities that Amazon said it would pick from this year, they have looked at where each stands in regards to affordable housing, tech talent, quality of life and other measures Amazon says it's looking for.

