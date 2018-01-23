Improvements Coming for Dangerous Fort Worth Intersection

Safety improvements are in the works for a Fort Worth intersection that was listed as one of the most dangerous in Texas for pedestrians. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Safety improvements are in the works for a Fort Worth intersection that was listed as one of the most dangerous in Texas for pedestrians.

A report compiled by a San Antonio law firm found that during the four years from 2012 through 2015, there were 16 crashes at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Riverside Drive.

"It's like a freeway," said Richard Handy, who works nearby. "And tell you the truth, everybody running around here like crash dummies."

The report lists the intersection as the 12th most dangerous for pedestrians in the state. The crashes recorded there during the four-year period resulted in 21 injuries and one death.

Since then, the city has replaced the signal lights and added curbs and ramps at all the corners, but the intersection remains dangerous.

Just last month, a man crossing the six-lane state highway was fatally struck by a car.

"It's scary whenever you see that. It's absolutely scary," said John Ramsey, with Tarrant County Hands of Hope, a non-profit outreach group that works with the large homeless population in the area.

"We've lost several in the past few years, right here at this intersection or within 100 feet of either side of it," Ramsey said. "They'll be trying to cross the street, and drivers simply not see them."

Now the Texas Department of Transportation is working to find the money to make the Lancaster Corridor safer, all the way from Interstate 35W to Beach Street.

The improvements could include rumble strips to keep drivers alert, and even raised crosswalks.

TxDOT finished a preliminary study just a few months ago, and says making the improvements is now a top priority.

ONLINE:Click to see the entire list of dangerous intersections in Texas

