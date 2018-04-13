Impounded Car May Be Linked to Missing Rachel Cooke Case

An impounded car may be linked to the missing case of Rachel Cooke, a 19-year-old who went missing in 2002, Williamson County officials say.

Rachel Cooke was not seen again after she went for her four-mile run while visiting her parents’ home in Georgetown nearly 16 years ago.

Deputies have continued searching for Cooke since 2002 and excavated land near Liberty Hill last summer to try to make connection to the case but left empty-handed.

Officials said while there have been numerous tips over the years, none have helped the sheriff’s office or family find Cooke.

There is a $100,000 reward still on the table for information in Cooke's case.

The FBI and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asks individuals with any information regarding Rachel Louise Cooke to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.







