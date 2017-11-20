Dozens of Immigrants to Become US Citizens Monday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dozens of Immigrants to Become US Citizens Monday

By Lexie Houghtaling

    Dozens of Immigrants to Become US Citizens Monday

    More than three-dozen immigrants were set to be sworn in as United States citizens Monday during a naturalization ceremony at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

    Members of the group of 39 come from 21 countries, including India, Mexico and Vietnam.

    Andy Nguyen, Tarrant County Commissioner, was expected to join U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials at the ceremony, which was scheduled for 11 a.m.

    Members of the Fort Worth Opera and the Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth will also attend.

    Museum galleries would be open to tour before and after the ceremony.

