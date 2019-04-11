In a quiet Wise County neighborhood, miles from the nearest towns of Bridgeport and Decatur, folks in the Indian Trails subdivision are pondering a mystery.

"It does take a little bit to get there," said Wise County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Craig Johnson. "You have to know where you're going to be able to get to where she was seen."

'She' is a young woman who walked up to a neighbor's call box in the middle of the afternoon and left this message: "I'm really scared, please open your gate, please!"

Surveillance cameras show a small, thin girl looking around before suddenly running off into the woods. Sheriff's deputies have searched but found no sign of her.

"It's really a strange deal," Chief Deputy Johnson said. "She was there one minute and the next she's not."

At first investigators believed she was a child of 12-14 but late Thursday afternoon, a new witness put her age closer to 25.

"We still are concerned for her safety," Johnson said. "We do want to find her and we do want to talk to her and we still are trying to follow up on the leads that come in."

Deputies hope someone may recognize the woman's image or her voice to end the mystery and assure she's safe.

Investigators said they haven't found any signs of foul play to make them think the woman was harmed. Anyone who sees her or knows her should call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.