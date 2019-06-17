Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox reflects on his close call with the gunman who opened fire outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas Monday. (Published 34 minutes ago)

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was at the Earle Cabell Federal Building to cover a trial when a gunman opened fire outside the building, Monday morning.

Fox said he saw the man, later identified as 22-year-old Brian Clyde, walk up to the door of the federal building and shoot at it. Fox said he saw Clyde carrying what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle and that he was wearing body armor.

"It was pretty close range, I was crouched behind a wall next to the back door on Jackson Street and shots were fired down at Jackson and the gunman came up the street alongside the federal building," Fox told NBC 5. "He stopped to pick something up and I shot a few frames of him and then crouched back behind the wall. Then he came up to the door and shot out the door on Jackson Street and he never passed me, fortunately."

A viewer video sent to NBC 5 captured Clyde getting perilously close to Fox as he walked alongside the building.

WARNING: The video above is graphic; viewer discretion is advised.

"I just crouched in a corner and tried to make myself as small as possible... and just pray that he didn’t walk past me," Fox said. "Because I'm in plain sight. And if he saw me sitting there with a camera, he would -- I have no doubt he would have shot me."

Fox said the gunman headed to the parking lot across the street where officers found him lying on the ground between two cars. Fox said he used his iPhone to grab a quick shot of Clyde on the ground, surrounded by officers and medics.

"I'm just thankful to be alive. Literally I was just around the marble podium, or marble wall, from where he shot out the windows and I was just praying that he wasn't going to pass me, pass that wall because if he saw me crouch there he probably would have shot me."