Parker County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday raided an illegal horse-racing track that had drawn more than 1,000 spectators to a private track near Springtown. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Parker County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday raided an illegal horse-racing track that had drawn more than 1,000 spectators to a private track near Springtown.

The owner and eight others were arrested.

Large syringes, drug paraphernalia and shocking devices were found at the track, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.

"Some of the syringes were empty and others were full," Fowler said, explaining the drugs and shocking devices were likely used to push the horses to race faster.

Large syringes, drug paraphernalia and shocking devices were found at the track, Parker Co. Sheriff Larry Fowler said.

Photo credit: Parker County Sheriff's Dept.

Yesenia Garza, 41, of Arlington, owns the property and headed the operation, he said.

Garza charged spectators $30 each to attend, Fowler said.

Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Racing Commission, the Texas State Animal Health Commission and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association were involved in the investigation.

None of the horses were seized, but owners were given citations for improper paperwork, Fowler said.

Five of those arrested are being held on immigration detainers and the others had bonded out of the Parker County Jail by Monday.

Garza could not be reached for comment.