Ideas for a Weather-Proof Halloween

Best advice? Check your local church or rec center for free, indoor Halloween events

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Rainy Halloween and it will be chilly. A cold front will push through. The main rain will be about 2 p.m. this afternoon. Take the rain gear. (Published 51 minutes ago)

    The stretch of recent warm weather is coming to an abrupt end Wednesday morning as a cold front moves across North Texas, though it won't be a complete washout for Halloween.

    Still, candy and rain do not match. But there's plenty of weather-proof ideas that will keep everyone dry.

    Our friends at GuideLive compiled a list of places where you can take your kids on Halloween night. GuideLive also has this list showing different events and whether they've been canceled.

    NBC 5 viewers shared some ideas for indoor Halloween activities on Facebook and Twitter.

    Some of the best advice? Check your local church or recreation center for free events. Do you know about an indoor Halloween event that's not on this list? Click here to submit your suggestion in the comments.

    Collin County

    The Crayola Experience Screamin' Green Hauntoween
    Save $2 by buying tickets online
    6121 W Park Blvd Suite A100
    Plano

    Dallas County

    First United Methodist Church of Irving Fall Festival
    All day until 7:30 p.m.
    211 W Third St.
    Irving

    Denton County

    Woodlake Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
    6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
    2015 E Peters Colony Rd
    Carrollton

    Music City Mall Lewisville Malloween
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    2401 S Stemmons Fwy
    Lewisville

    Tarrant County

    Ridgmar Mall Trick or Treat
    5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
    1888 Green Oaks Rd.
    Fort Worth

    Shady Oaks Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    1336 Cavender Dr.
    Hurst

    Parker County

    North Side Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
    6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    910 Main St.
    Weatherford

    We'll update this last as we get more ideas. See something missing? Leave your suggestion in the comments section below or here on Facebook.

