In Dallas County, eastbound Interstate 20 was closed overnight after a FedEx truck crashed near JJ Lemmon Avenue. (Published Nov. 14, 2018)

Patches of ice on North Texas roads made driving conditions dangerous in some areas with several crashes reported overnight.

In Dallas County, eastbound Interstate 20 was closed overnight after a FedEx truck crashed near JJ Lemmon Road. Authorities said an earlier water main break led to slick road conditions in the area. The interstate was later reopened.

The Spur 408 ramp from eastbound I-20 was closed due to patchy ice. Crews were seen removing several wrecked vehicles from the ramp, with one vehicle left overturned in a ditch. It's unclear if there were any injuries reported. The ramp was later reopened to traffic.