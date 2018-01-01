Northbound U.S. 75 in Allen was closed for more than six hours due to a milk spill and icy conditions that complicated cleanup.

Hundreds of gallons of milk spilled onto U.S. 75 in Collin County when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and crashed Monday.

The crash crash happened at about 7 a.m. when the semi truck driver transporting the milk swerved to avoid an SUV, according to Allen police spokesman Sgt. Jon Felty.

Northbound U.S. 75 at Legacy Drive didn't reopen until about 1:30 p.m. due to the cold weather that complicated the cleanup.

Crews would normally spray down the roadway, but hazardous materials workers had to pour dry chemicals over the milk and scoop it up because of the subfreezing temperatures, Felty said.

No one was injured in the crash.