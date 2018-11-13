Ice Age-Era Fossils Found at DFW Airport

DFW Aiport employees discovered fossils believed to be more than 11,000 years old earlier this month.

Two Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport employees found pieces of mammoth tooth Nov. 2 along a creek on the airport's property, the airport wrote in a tweet. The very next day, employees discovered a bison thigh bone during the a "Life Saver Exercise."

The fossils are the first remains dating to the Ice Age recovered on airport property.

An airport spokesperson tells NBC 5 the bones are still at the airport, but will be moved to SMU Thursday for study and preservation.

