Ice Age-Era Fossils Found at DFW Airport

A mammoth tooth and bison bone are believed to be more than 11,000 years old

Published 20 minutes ago

    DFW Airport
    DFW Aiport employees discovered fossils believed to be more than 11,000 years old earlier this month.

    DFW Airport employees discovered fossils believed to be more than 11,000 years old earlier this month.

    Two Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport employees found pieces of mammoth tooth Nov. 2 along a creek on the airport's property, the airport wrote in a tweet. The very next day, employees discovered a bison thigh bone during the a "Life Saver Exercise."

    The fossils are the first remains dating to the Ice Age recovered on airport property.

    An airport spokesperson tells NBC 5 the bones are still at the airport, but will be moved to SMU Thursday for study and preservation.

