Online Tax Filers to Get Extension After IRS Website Problems: Treasury Secretary - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Wayne Carter

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters on Tuesday that online tax filers will get an extension of at least one day to file electronically after a portion of the IRS website where you go to directly pay your taxes using your bank account went off line on Tuesday.

    Mnuchin didn't indicate what would happen if you're filing by mail.

    There are other options out there. You can pay with a debit or credit card with a four dollar processing fee.

    You can file through one of the tax preparer companies or do it like your mom and dad did and just drive to the post office and hand it to the clerk so it's postmarked by April 17.

    If you're still preparing your forms there are some things that can help.

    Get out last year's tax return. They're a great guideline to help you see if it makes since to itemize your deductions.

    Proofread. The most common mistakes last minute filers make is putting down an incorrect social security number, often times for their kids.

    Sign your return. When you're racing to beat the clock save yourself some time and slow down and check for everything including if you signed on the dotted line.

    If you just won't make the deadline, you can file for an extension on the IRS website. At last check that was working but keep in mind the payments will still be due April 17.

    If you pay later, there's interest and penalties.

