IKEA Scraps Plans for New Fort Worth Store

IKEA announced Friday they've scrapped plans for a Fort Worth store that was scheduled to open in 2019.

"We are in a rapidly changing retail environment," the company said in a statement. "To be fit for long term growth, we are creating a new business model to make sure we're accessible and convenient for our customers today and in the future." Construction Begins on Grand Prairie IKEA (Raw Video)

(Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

The statement said the decision to not open the store near Interstate 35W and North Tarrant Parkway was "extremely difficult."

When IKEA announced the store in February 2017, the company said the location would complete a triangle around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to the Dallas Morning News.

IKEA currently has stores in Frisco and Grand Prairie.

The store also said they're looking to move into urban centers and invest more in online shopping.

Last month, a planned IKEA in Cary, North Carolina, was also scrapped. A statement from the town manager said IKEA cited an "evolving business model" in that decision.