Federal immigration authorities are raiding a North Texas vehicle trailer manufacturing plant and detaining multiple undocumented workers as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the company.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit is conducting a criminal investigation into the Sumner-based company, Load Trail, for illegally employing foreign workers - a rare move reserved for the most egregious repeat violators.

The Sumner-based company just outside Paris makes trailers that hitch onto vehicles.

NBC 5 reached out to ICE, which in turn, released the following statement:

Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are conducting an enforcement action in Sumner, Texas, in support of a criminal investigation. More information will be released later today.

