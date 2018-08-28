ICE Raids North Texas Company That Allegedly Hired Undocumented Immigrants - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Immigration in America

Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

ICE Raids North Texas Company That Allegedly Hired Undocumented Immigrants

By Kevin Krause - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    ICE Raids North Texas Company That Allegedly Hired Undocumented Immigrants
    Getty Images

    Federal immigration authorities are raiding a North Texas vehicle trailer manufacturing plant and detaining multiple undocumented workers as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the company.

    Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations unit is conducting a criminal investigation into the Sumner-based company, Load Trail, for illegally employing foreign workers - a rare move reserved for the most egregious repeat violators.

    The Sumner-based company just outside Paris makes trailers that hitch onto vehicles.

    NBC 5 reached out to ICE, which in turn, released the following statement:

    Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are conducting an enforcement action in Sumner, Texas, in support of a criminal investigation. More information will be released later today.

    Click here to read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices