'I Can Still Shine' Helps Women in Need on Mother's Day

During an "I Can Still Shine" event, a team of volunteers gave manicures, pedicures, haircuts and styles to women who are in recovery or who have escaped abuse.

On the day before Mother's Day, moms-in-need were pampered in Haltom City.

I Can Still Shine is a nonprofit whose volunteers have helped a lot of people.

"Ten thousand two hundred," said Brenda Jackson, the I Can Still Shine director. "God's helped them. I've just made them come to events, told them I love them."

I Can Still Shine has 15 different programs that include college scholarships, car repair, free food and clothing.

"When women are starting over, those kind of things are so important to find yourself again and to do good things for yourself," said Kathy Newton, a recipient of I Can Still Shine's programs.

The Saturday Mother's Day event at Birdville Baptist Church was all about celebrating the nonprofit's recipients as mothers. and pampering them.

"Being blessed!" said Melissa Campbell, an I Can Still Shine recipient. "These wonderful ladies have taken their time and they are blessing us as not only mothers, but women... We're getting pampered in ways that you don't even know what's going on besides our hands being healed -- our hearts are being restored."

During the event, children also got haircuts and gifts to give to their mothers.

I Can Still Shine is always looking for volunteers, as well as people to help. If you can donate or if you are in need of the organization's assistance, visit its website: www.icanshine2.org.

