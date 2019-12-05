I-820 and Spur 280 Weekend Road Closures in Fort Worth

Two major roadways will be closed in Fort Worth this weekend for maintenance and repairs.

On Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m., various eastbound and westbound lanes of Spur 280 will be closed from Jones Street to Interstate 35 for pavement overlay.

The pavement overlay on Spur 280 is part of a $1 million project which aims to improve mobility and safety by the removing existing pavement, repairing roadways, and overlaying a new asphalt surface. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of the year.

The road closure on Spur 280 will end on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Two northbound lanes of Interstate 820 will also be closed at Sun Valley for drainage construction on Friday at 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon.

Both closures will depend on local weather conditions.

Alternate routes are advised.