I-45 Reopened in Ellis County Following Deadly Crash

Interstate 45 has been reopened following a fiery crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Department of Public Safety Sergeant Sara Warren said at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday troopers were called to a crash on the interstate southbound near Alma.
Warren said the commercial truck was in the right lane moving off the road for a malfunctioning tire when a pickup truck drive into the rear of the semi. The crash caught the pickup and the semi on fire.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old from Hialeah, Florida, was not injured.
The semi was reportedly carrying tar paper and burned for hours Saturday morning. At about 9 a.m., troopers said the semi was dragged to the median and allowed one lane to reopen southbound. The interstate fully reopened just after Noon on Saturday.