I-45 Reopened in Ellis County Following Deadly Crash

Interstate 45 has been reopened following a fiery crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Department of Public Safety Sergeant Sara Warren said at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday troopers were called to a crash on the interstate southbound near Alma.

Warren said the commercial truck was in the right lane moving off the road for a malfunctioning tire when a pickup truck drive into the rear of the semi. The crash caught the pickup and the semi on fire.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old from Hialeah, Florida, was not injured.

Watch: Suspect Drives Off Pier in Failed Bid to Escape Cops

What is one way to escape the police? Timofey Erofeeff's bid to out race the police failed when the 27-year-old drove a Ford pickup truck off a pier and into frigid waters in Astoria, Oregon, authorities said. Erofeeff was treated for hypothermia after being helped by fishermen on a nearby boat. He was later booked on charges of burglary and attempting to elude police. (Video courtesy JD Moreland) (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

The semi was reportedly carrying tar paper and burned for hours Saturday morning. At about 9 a.m., troopers said the semi was dragged to the median and allowed one lane to reopen southbound. The interstate fully reopened just after Noon on Saturday.