I-35W Construction Nearly Complete - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

I-35W Construction Nearly Complete

By Larry Collins

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    I-35W Construction Nearly Complete
    NBC 5 News
    The new TEXpress Lanes on northbound and southbound I-35W from Northside drive to Interstate 30 should open by the end of the summer and the entire project should be complete by the end of 2018.

    Drivers who have dealt with road construction on Interstate 35W since 2013 may soon get some relief.

    According to project contractor, North Tarrant Infrastructure, the North Tarrant Express 1-35W project is now 97 percent complete. The new TEXpress Lanes on northbound and southbound I-35W from Northside drive to Interstate 30 should open by the end of the summer and the entire project should be complete by the end of 2018.

    The $1.4 billion project covers 10 miles of construction in Fort Worth in one of the most congested areas in Texas.

    So far, workers have put in 7.6 million man hours into the project.

    Top News Photos: Protests of US-Mexico Separation Policy

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Demonstrators Protest Trump's Border Separation Policy
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    “We currently anticipate the ramps from I-30 and Belknap/Weatherford Street opening by the end of the year, weather permitting,” North Tarrant Infrastructure representative Tommy Williamson said. “These ramps were some additional scope of work that was added after construction began.”

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices