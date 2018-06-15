I-35W Construction Nearly Complete

The new TEXpress Lanes on northbound and southbound I-35W from Northside drive to Interstate 30 should open by the end of the summer and the entire project should be complete by the end of 2018.

Drivers who have dealt with road construction on Interstate 35W since 2013 may soon get some relief.

According to project contractor, North Tarrant Infrastructure, the North Tarrant Express 1-35W project is now 97 percent complete. The new TEXpress Lanes on northbound and southbound I-35W from Northside drive to Interstate 30 should open by the end of the summer and the entire project should be complete by the end of 2018.

The $1.4 billion project covers 10 miles of construction in Fort Worth in one of the most congested areas in Texas.

So far, workers have put in 7.6 million man hours into the project.

“We currently anticipate the ramps from I-30 and Belknap/Weatherford Street opening by the end of the year, weather permitting,” North Tarrant Infrastructure representative Tommy Williamson said. “These ramps were some additional scope of work that was added after construction began.”