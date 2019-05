The northbound I-35E direct connector ramp to northbound Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, May 10, through the morning of Tuesday, May 14.

Note: This closure will not take place on Saturday night.

Northbound I-35E to DNT detour: Motorists will exit I-35E at Oak Lawn Avenue and turn right onto Oak Lawn Avenue then take a left onto the northbound DNT entrance ramp.

For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org.

