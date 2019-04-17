EB I-30 Shutdown in Dallas for Rollover Wreck

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 have been shut down between Dolphin and Ferguson roads for a rollover wreck involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, all lanes are shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at Dolphin as the scene is under investigation.

Officers have not given an estimated time on when the highway will be reopened at this time.

