Firefighters and paramedics in Fort Worth are currently working a deadly crash in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Beach Street.

At one time, the far left lane of traffic was still getting by, but police have since shut down all of the westbound lanes.

Medstar confirmed to NBC 5 that one person died in the crash.

So far no other information about the crash has been released.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett