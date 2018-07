All of the westbound lanes of I-20 in Dallas are shut down after a crash.

This is going on near US Highway 67 near Duncanville.

Dallas Police said this crash involved three different vehicles and that one child is in critical condition and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

The ramp from US Highway 67 to I-20 westbound is also closed.

Thousands Across US Protest Zero-Tolerance Immigration Policies

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in cities across the U.S. to protest the Trump administration's separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Published Saturday, June 30, 2018)

It's unknown when the road will reopen.