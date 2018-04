Semi catches Friday morning at approximately 2:09 am closing all westbound lanes. (Published 19 minutes ago)

A semi catches fire Friday morning at approximately 2:09 am shutting down all westbound lanes of I-20.

The fire was located East of Rosehill Road and West of FM 2578.

The left lane re-opened a couple hours later at 4:00 am for traffic to slowly start moving.

Tarrell Fire Department and police arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire to the cargo.

No information has been given as to how the semi caught on fire.