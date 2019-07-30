Hyperloop Pod Will Soon be on Display at AT&T Stadium - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Hyperloop Pod Will Soon be on Display at AT&T Stadium

By Thomas Holt

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hyperloop Pod Will Soon be on Display at AT&T Stadium

    Virgin Hyperloop One has been working on its prototype high-speed train in the Nevada desert.

    Now, it's bringing its hyperloop pod to North Texas.

    The hyperloop team will show off the "XP-1" pod at AT&T Stadium August 8 through the 10... during scheduled stadium tours.

    The Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Transportation Council is evaluating conducting a feasibility study of a Fort Worth to Laredo route... and an environmental impact study along a Dallas to Fort Worth corridor, which would include an Arlington station and access to DFW Airport.

    Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

    [NATL] Hey, Siri. Who's Listening? Apple Contractors Found Listening in on Siri Conversations

    Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments.

    (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

    The stop in North Texas is part of a larger national roadshow to show off the hyperloop pod to people all across the country.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices