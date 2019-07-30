Hyperloop Pod Will Soon be on Display at AT&T Stadium

Virgin Hyperloop One has been working on its prototype high-speed train in the Nevada desert.
Now, it's bringing its hyperloop pod to North Texas.
The hyperloop team will show off the "XP-1" pod at AT&T Stadium August 8 through the 10... during scheduled stadium tours.
The Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Transportation Council is evaluating conducting a feasibility study of a Fort Worth to Laredo route... and an environmental impact study along a Dallas to Fort Worth corridor, which would include an Arlington station and access to DFW Airport.
The stop in North Texas is part of a larger national roadshow to show off the hyperloop pod to people all across the country.