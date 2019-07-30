Hyperloop Pod Will Soon be on Display at AT&T Stadium

Virgin Hyperloop One has been working on its prototype high-speed train in the Nevada desert.

Now, it's bringing its hyperloop pod to North Texas.

The hyperloop team will show off the "XP-1" pod at AT&T Stadium August 8 through the 10... during scheduled stadium tours.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Regional Transportation Council is evaluating conducting a feasibility study of a Fort Worth to Laredo route... and an environmental impact study along a Dallas to Fort Worth corridor, which would include an Arlington station and access to DFW Airport.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

The stop in North Texas is part of a larger national roadshow to show off the hyperloop pod to people all across the country.