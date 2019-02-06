Desiree Boltos, of North Richland Hills, is accused of engaging in organized crime and theft.

The husband of a woman known as the "sweetheart swindler" was arrested in Las Vegas using a fake name while he was on the run from criminal charges in Tarrant County, prosecutors say.

Paul Hill, 40, was arrested in Las Vegas on robbery charges on Jan. 16. He was booked into jail using the alias John Ray, according to jail records.

Hill's common-law wife was Desiree Boltos, dubbed the "sweetheart swindler" by prosecutors. She was sentenced by a jury in November to 263 years in prison.

Boltos, of North Richland Hills, was convicted after a sensational trial in which elderly victims testified she seduced them and stole their life savings.

Prosecutors said Hill participated in some of the crimes. He was indicted separately and accused of stealing from five elderly people. He was out on bond awaiting trial.

After Boltos' conviction, prosecutors asked that Hill be required to wear an ankle monitor because "he has reason to run." He missed a court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He also was under a court order not to leave Tarrant County.