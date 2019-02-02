Two people are dead and another two are injured after a murder-suicide in Grand Prairie Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Spikes Street. When they arrived they found four adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male and one female were pronounced deceased at the scene and the other adult female and adult male were transported to an area hospital. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office have identified the deceased as George Velazquez-Viera, 38, and Jessican Ann Velazquez, 36.

According to the victim's families, the two deceased were in the process of going through a divorce. Two relatives came to help the wife move out and while they were doing this, the husband came home and shot all three, killing his wife. He then shot and and killed himself.

"It hurts that someone lost their life over something senseless as a divorce," said neighbor Dion Doyle.

Grand Prairie police said there is no history of calls for violence at the home.

The two injured relatives -- a husband and wife -- are recoving at the hospital and cooperating with detectives, police said.