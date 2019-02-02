Two people are dead and another two are injured after a murder-suicide in Grand Prairie Saturday morning.

According to police, at about 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 2100 block of Spikes Street. When they arrived they found four adults suffering from gunshot wounds.

One male and one female were pronounced deceased at the scene and the other adult female and adult male were transported to an area hospital.

According to witnesses, the two deceased were in the process of going through a divorce. Two relatives came to help the wife move out and while they were doing this, the husband came home and shot all three, killing his wife. He then shot and and killed himself.

Identities will not be released until next of kin has been notified and this is an ongoing investigation.