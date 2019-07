A husband accidentally shot his wife at a Plano home Tuesday night, police said. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, police said. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A husband accidentally shot his wife at a Plano home Tuesday night, police said. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Police responded about 8:40 p.m. to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Lorraine Drive. Detectives were investigating.

No other information was available.