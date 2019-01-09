Hurts Donut Opens in Fort Worth

A quirky donut shop that has stolen the hearts of many breakfast lovers across the country, Hurts Donut, has officially opened a new location in North Texas.

Hurts Donut opened their doors at 5 a.m. at 901 Foch St. in Fort Worth.

The donut chain made a name for themselves for their over-sized donuts with plenty of toppings and eye-catching names, such as a pink sprinkled donut called “Homer” for the TV character Homer Simpson.

The shop is open 24 hours a day.

“Known for our emergency donut deliveries, great sense of humor (obviously), donut milkshakes, glitter coffee, our charitable business model and oversized donuts,” the donut shop wrote on Facebook.