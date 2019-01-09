Hurts Donut Opens in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Hurts Donut Opens in Fort Worth

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hurts Donut Opens in Fort Worth
    NBC 5

    A quirky donut shop that has stolen the hearts of many breakfast lovers across the country, Hurts Donut, has officially opened a new location in North Texas.

    Hurts Donut opened their doors at 5 a.m. at 901 Foch St. in Fort Worth.

    The donut chain made a name for themselves for their over-sized donuts with plenty of toppings and eye-catching names, such as a pink sprinkled donut called “Homer” for the TV character Homer Simpson.

    The shop is open 24 hours a day.

    “Known for our emergency donut deliveries, great sense of humor (obviously), donut milkshakes, glitter coffee, our charitable business model and oversized donuts,” the donut shop wrote on Facebook.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices