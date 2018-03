Officers didn't find the suspects and cleared the building. No arrests have been made. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

Police are investigating the burglary of a Hurst Target early Tuesday morning.

A burglary-in-progress call was made about 4:30 a.m. at the store located at 1400 Precinct Line Road. Officers found doors open and cases smashed inside, police said. It’s unclear how many suspects hit the store, police said.

Officers didn't find the suspects and cleared the building. No arrests have been made.