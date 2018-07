Hurst Police are looking for three suspects accused of setting up an ATM skimmer, Thursday, July 5, 2018.

The individuals whose information was compromised have been notified.

The name of the bank where the incident occurred is not being released so that police can investigate.

If you recognize these people, contact Detective Jim Hobbs at 817-788-7171.



