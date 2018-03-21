United Airlines has suspended flying animals in its cargo hold after a recent string of lost pets or deaths. The change is sending a ripple effect through the complex industry of pet transportation and one business in Hurst is already feeling the impact.

At seven months old, Striker the German Shepherd is every inch the growing puppy.

"He hasn't grown into these or these," his owner Taylor Richardson said, pointing to over-sized puppy ears and paws.

Richardson has already decided, no flights for her boy.

"I don't think I would do any of it, just because of what I've seen," Richardson said.

What she's seen, is another German Shepherd flown to Japan instead of Kansas, and a puppy dying in an overhead bin, both on United Airlines in recent weeks.

"Obviously when something like this happens, you have to pause," said Brent Reiter, Operations Manager of Airpets America in Hurst.

Reiter counts on United to make his business work. The company transport pets all around the world and in 20 years on the job have never lost an animal.

United suspending its pet cargo transport makes work a lot harder for Airpets America, and it could be more expensive for clients.

"When you look at the four major domestic carriers, United had the least amount of restrictions," Reiter said.

United would fly breeds other airlines consider aggressive like pit bulls, or snub-nosed dogs that often have breathing problems, like pugs. Without that option, more pets may be driven long hauls.

"We have to think outside the box," Reiter said. "Put some backup plans in place and wait to see how this plays out."

All to keep precious cargo safe.

United gave itself a May 1 deadline to finish reviewing its pet transport policies. Airpets America says their business could take a more serious hit if United decides on long-term restrictions.