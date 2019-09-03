Hurricane Dorian Closes Airports, Impacts Flights

Several airports in Florida have closed and hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled as Hurricane Dorian approaches the East Coast. Airlines are now allowing people with upcoming travel plans to the area to change their flights with no penalties. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled and several airports in Florida have ceased operations as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way towards the East Coast.

As of Tuesday morning, the following airports were closed:

• Orlando (MCO)

• Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

• West Palm Beach (PBI)

• Daytona Beach (DAB)

• Melbourne, FL (MLB)

Fort Lauderdale indicated that it may be able to resume operations after noon Tuesday, Sept. 3. The other airports continue to monitor weather conditions and will make decisions accordingly.

If you have upcoming travel plans to Florida or other destinations along the eastern seaboard like Georgia and the Carolinas, most airlines are allowing you to change your flights without any penalties.

American, Southwest, United, Delta, Alaska and Spirit are all waiving change fees for passengers booked on specific dates to specific locations. Check with you individual airline to see if your flight qualifies.