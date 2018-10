NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Hunter Hayes attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Due to the chance of inclement weather this evening, the State Fair of Texas has moved the Hunter Hayes concert up to 5 p.m. He will perform a 75-minute set on the Chevrolet Main Stage from 5 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.Concerts on the Chevrolet Main Stage are FREE with State Fair admission.

“The safety of fairgoers and employees is our number one priority. With the strong likelihood of thunderstorms this evening, rather than cancel the concert, we have moved it up 3 and a half hours as a precaution.”