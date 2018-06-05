Hunt County Man Shoots, Kills Roommate During Argument

A Royse City man shot and killed his roommate during an argument Monday, sheriff's deputies say.

Randall Kevin Baker, 65, shot his roommate, 58-year-old Jack Wright during a disagreement, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Bear Hill Road in Royse City. When they arrived, sheriff's deputies found Wright's body just inside the front door and located Baker sitting in a bedroom.

Baker was arrested and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center on murder charges. His bond was set Tuesday at $1 million.

"I want everyone to know that we believe we have the one and only suspect in this case in custody and there is no threat to the community," Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a statement. "I want to recognize the Criminal Investigation Division as well as the Texas Rangers for working very long hours last night to make sure the suspect was in custody."